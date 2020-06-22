Latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given its latest update on Covid-19 deaths and confirmed cases on Offaly.

It has today been informed that a total of two people with COVID-19 have died. There have now been a total of 1,717 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, June 21 the HPSC has been notified of four confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have now been a total of 25,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Yesterday, more than 183,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported globally, the most in a single day according to the WHO.

“In Ireland, in the last 14 days over a third of new confirmed cases are in young people under the age of 35. This is not a disease that solely affects older people. No one is immune, everyone is responsible for limiting the spread of COVID-19.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “While it is encouraging to see an increase in the number of people wearing face coverings in public places, 41% is a significantly lower uptake when compared to our other recommended behaviours such as hand washing (92%) and physical distancing (91%). Face coverings should be worn when it is difficult to maintain physical distancing, for instance in shops and on public transport.”