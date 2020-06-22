'Sky is the limit' for Edenderry with longtime eyesore to be demolished

The ‘sky is the limit’ for Edenderry, according to Fine Gael councillor Noel Cribbin as he welcomed the announcement by Offaly County Council that the demolition is due to commence of the former Tesco building on JKL Street in the town.

He said: "It was my pleasure to work to ensure that this site, which is iconic in the memories of the people of Edenderry, was purchased by Offaly County Council. I made a presentation to Minister Michael Ring highlighting the potential of the site for the town. As a result, over €1 million in grant aid has been secured to date which has been used to draft a Masterplan for the site and assist in groundwork.

"With the support of Minister Ring, the site is now included in the Rural Regeneration Fund which has a pot of €1 billion. Edenderry is now in a position to draw down on massive grants from the fund to maximise the potential of this site for the people of the town," Cllr Cribbin added.

"While many of us remember this site as the home of O’Brien’s supermarket, we can now look forward to the great amenities it will provide in the future such as a new library and performance centre, a new health centre and housing schemes for the elderly and those most in need.

"There were many who doubted this would ever happen but soon we will machinery will be on the ground and demolition will start. It’s happening - there will be no going back."

Cllr Cribbin went on to thank a number of people who have played key roles in getting the project to this stage.

"A massive thank you is owed to the staff of Offaly County Council, former director of finance at OCC, Declan Conlon, Minister Ring and former TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, without whom we would never have got to where we are with this today."