Edenderry community radio to return to the airwaves after Covid-19

Eden FM Community Radio in Edenderry has announced that it will resume radio operations on Wednesday, July 1.

"We have taken the necessary social distancing and sanitary measures within Eden FM Community Radio to enable all our volunteers to work safely and effectively," the station said.

The station will broadcast across Edenderry on 102.5fm daily from 10am – to 10pm.

"We will also stream programmes live on edenfm.ie and we can also be found on the TuneIn App."

Anyone wishing to volunteer at Eden FM Community Radio can contact the station by emailing volunteers@edenfm.ie

For all other enquiries email info@edenfm.ie.