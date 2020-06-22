'Excellent class' of Offaly students wished the very best as they graduate

The staff, parents, pupils and extended community of Scoil Naomh Colmcille Durrow have wished their 6th Class Graduates of 2020 the very best of luck as they finish their Primary School years and move forward to the next chapter of their lives.

A special message to the students read:

"Our 6th class pupils have always been an excellent class who showed great maturity, attitude, support to others and most importantly created many great memories in our school. Unfortunately, you didn't get to enjoy and relish the final few months in Primary School, but most importantly, you helped save lives during this pandemic and completed your education and transition programme through distance learning. This was conducted with great maturity, honesty, patience, respect and most of all with great humour and fun.

"We are all so proud of you for achieving this and as you move forward to the next stage of your lives, we at Durrow N.S will always be here for you! Don't be a stranger, our doors are always opened and we love to see past pupils coming back for a visit.

"Take pride in how far you have come, have faith in how far you can go!

"Comhgairdeas Rang a Sé 2020, Ádh mór le d'oideachas agus do shaol amach anseo."

