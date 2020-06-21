Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week is for a mixed bag with humid conditions early in the week with temperatures set to get into the mid 20s later in the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be mild, humid and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain which will be heaviest in Connacht and Ulster during the afternoon and evening. Some dry intervals too, the best of these in Leinster and east Munster. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Monday night will be very mild and humid with rain in many areas. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to continue mild and humid with further spells of rain in many areas. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly breezes. On Tuesday night, rain will continue and it will be very mild with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Wednesday will continue mostly cloudy over the eastern half of the country with further outbreaks of rain. It will be drier and brighter further west. The rain in the east will gradually clear later in the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with light variable breezes. Wednesday night will be a bit cooler with lows of 8 to 12 degrees.

According to the latest forecast from Met Eireann, Thursday will be warm and dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, warmest in Leinster and east Munster with light breezes.

At the moment it looks like Friday will start off dry in the western half of the country, but a band of heavy showers will move in over the east and is likely to persist throughout the day, moving into the midlands and north-west throughout the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in the west and 19 to 23 degrees for the midlands and east.

Met Eireann says that current indications suggest that next weekend will bring a fair amount of dry weather, but with some showers along Atlantic coasts.