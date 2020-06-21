Tullamore Credit Union invites local businesses to sign up to loyalty card scheme

As a local community-based credit union, Tullamore Credit Union Ltd (TCU), understand and actively support local businesses – and TCU encourage our members to use local businesses where possible.

TCU have a range of business loans available at different rates, simply call us on 1 800 56 55 55 or see the website www.tullamorecu.ie for more details.

Sometimes the simplest ideas are the best – and what could be simpler than encouraging some of the 30,000 active members of Tullamore Credit Union to shop locally – by supporting local shops and businesses, together, TCU will keep our economic community strong AND by using the distinctive credit union current account Mastercard debit card to complete each purchase, TCU hope that our members will avail of a small pre-agreed discount or special offer!

Over the last number of months, TCU have had information stands in the Bridge Centre, in Expert and Eco Homes. TCU have already agreed finance packages with many businesses locally including Grove Home & Design and TCU anticipate that many more businesses will come on-board.

As a result, TCU are currently working on the concept of a ‘credit union / business loyalty card’ – using our new distinctive current account debit card as the loyalty card!

TCU are inviting local businesses to express their interest in such a scheme – it has been very successful in other towns and has encouraged local people to shop locally.

If you would be interested in partaking in such a scheme, please contact Siobhán or Nicola before the 30th June , by email to marketing@tullamorecu.ie