Offaly pub adding restaurant to its premises

A pub in Offaly is adding a restaurant to the premises.

An application for a restaurant licence came before Tullamore District Court on Monday from Kelly's in Birr and it was granted by Judge Bernadette Owens.

The court was told that planning permission had been secured and public liability insurance was in place. A purpose built kichen is being provided, the court heard.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told Judge Owens there was no garda objection to the application.

The proprietor of the premises, John Kelly, told the court he had the wheels in motion to apply for the licence even before an announcement from the Taoiseach that public houses would not need the licence if they wish to reopen on June 29.

He then decided to go ahead with the application anyway.