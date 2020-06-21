Residents 'at wits end' due to speeding dangers on Offaly road

TRAFFIC calming measures are needed on a road in Tullamore as people in the area are at their wits end.

That's according to Cllr Tony McCormack who highlighted the issue of the Cappincur Road at the recent meeting of Tullamore Municipal District.

Cllr Neil Feighery said speed was the issue in Cappincur and he added that no one wanted to see another accident occur there.

Works at Cappincur are included in this year's road programme but no commencement date has yet been set, said Area Engineer, John Connelly

Cllr Declan Harvey agreed and also pointed to the need for works on the footpath at Chareville Road adjacent to the Estate walls.