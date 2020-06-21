Fundraiser launched for young Offaly family left homeless following house fire

A fundraiser has been launched for a young family who have been left homeless following a house fire in Clara last weekend.

The family of two adults and two small children were asleep in their home at Kilbride, off the Horseleap road, on Friday morning, June 12, when they smelled smoke.

The local fire service were alerted shortly after 8am and responded with two units within five minutes. By that stage the fire had taken hold with thick black smoke billowing from the roof and windows. The family were led from the house and were checked over by a local paramedic.

Two additional units of the fire service from Kilbeggan were called to assist the Clara fire crew and a paramedic emergency ambulance from Tullamore attended and treated the family for smoke inhalation at the scene. Nobody required hospital treatment.

The family wish to thank the first responder, fire and ambulance crews for their response and compassion, particularly towards the children

Such was the rapid spread of the fire the family were forced to flee with only their night clothes they were wearing. Almost all of their possessions were destroyed in the blaze and a number of fundraisers are now in place in an effort to support them.