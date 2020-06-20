Staggering amount of drugs seized at Irish port in routine search

Earlier this morning, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized a staggering quantity of drugs at Rosslare Europort

A total of 277kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €5.54 million, were discovered when an unaccompanied trailer that had arrived into Rosslare from Bilbao, Spain was selected for examination.

The subsequent search, with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the drugs concealed within a load of melons and oranges. Investigations are ongoing.

These routine operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting drug smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.