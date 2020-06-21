Offaly school caretaker retires after almost 20 years in the school

An Offaly school hosted a socially distant party for its caretaker as he heads into retirement.

Joe Smith has been the caretaker in Colaiste Choilm in Tullamore for 19 years but he has now retired from the role.

In a message on social media, the school wished Joe well on his retirement. It reads:

"Best wishes to our caretaker who retires today. Joe finished today after 19 great years in the school. A lovely social distance party was held in the staff room to mark Joe’s retirement. We wish Joe and his family the best in the years ahead."