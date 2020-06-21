All the fixtures for all the GAA Championships in Offaly
The fixtures have been announced for all the championship groups in hurling and football in Offaly.
There have been some changes to the structures including abandoning plans to run big eight team groups in the Senior, Senior “B” and Intermediate Hurling Championships and doing away with the criss-cross system in their main football ones.
Dates have not yet been set for the fixtures with midweek fixtures a possibility.
Senior football
Group 1 – Ferbane, Edenderry, Shamrocks, Bracknagh;
Round 1: Shamrocks v Bracknagh, Ferbane v Edenderry; 2: Edenderry v Shamrocks, Bracknagh v Ferbane; 3: Bracknagh v Edenderry, Ferbane v Shamrocks.
Group 2 – Rhode, Clara, Cappincur, Tullamore.
Round 1: Cappincur v Tullamore, Rhode v Clara; 2: Clara v Cappincur, Tullamore v Rhode; 3: Tullamore v Clara, Rhode v Cappincur.
Senior hurling
Group 1 – Birr, Kilcormac/Killoughey, Coolderry, Seir Kieran;
Round 1: Coolderry v Seir Kieran, Birr v Kilcormac/Killoughey; 2: Kilcormac/Killoughey v Coolderry, Seir Kieran v Birr; 3: Seir Kieran v Kilcormac/Killoughey, Birr v Coolderry.
Group 2 – St Rynagh's, Belmont, Shinrone, Ballinamere.
Round 1: Shinrone v Ballinamere, St Rynagh's v Belmont; 2: Belmont v Shinrone, Ballinamere v St Rynagh's; 3: Ballinamere v Belmont, St Rynagh's v Shinrone.
Senior “B” football
Group 1 – Gracefield, Tubber, Erin Rovers, Shannonbridge;
Round 1: Erin Rovers v Shannonbridge, Gracefield v Tubber; 2: Tubber v Erin Rovers, Shannonbridge v Gracefield; 3: Shannonbridge v Tubber, Gracefield v Erin Rovers.
Group 2 – Ballycumber, Durrow, Walsh Island, Ferbane.
Round 1: Walsh Island v Ferbane, Ballycumber v Durrow; 2: Durrow v Walsh Island, Ferbane v Ballycumber; 3: Ferbane v Durrow, Ballycumber v Walsh Island.
Senior “B” hurling
Group 1 – Clodiagh Gaels, Carrig and Riverstown, Tullamore, Clara;
Round 1: Tullamore v Clara, Clodiagh Gaels v Carrig/Riverstown; 2: Carrig/Riverstown v Tullamore, Clara v Clodiagh Gaels; 3: Clara v Carrig/Riverstown, Clodiagh Gaels v Tullamore.
Group 2 – Kinnitty, Lusmagh, Drumcullen and Kilcormac/Killoughey.
Round 1: Drumcullen v Kilcormac/Killoughey, Kinnitty v Lusmagh; 2: Lusmagh v Drumcullen, Kilcormac/Killoughey v Kinnitty; 3: Kilcormac/Killoughey v Lusmagh, Kinnitty v Drumcullen.
Intermediate football
Group 1 – Clonbullogue, Kilcormac/Killoughey, St Brigid's, Doon;
Round 1: St Brigid's v Doon, Clonbullogue v Kilcormac/Killoughey; 2: Kilcormac/Killoughey v St Brigid's, Doon v Clonbullogue; 3: Doon v Kilcormac/Killoughey, Clonbullogue v St Brigid's.
Group 2 – Raheen, St Rynagh's, Clodiagh Gaels, Ballycommon.
Round 1: Raheen v St Rynagh's, Clodiagh Gaels v Ballycommon; 2: Ballycommon v Raheen, St Rynagh's v Clodiagh Gaels; 3: Raheen v Clodiagh Gaels, Ballycommon v St Rynagh's.
Intermediate hurling
Group 1 – Shamrocks, St Rynagh's, Brosna Gaels, Belmont;
Round 1: Brosna Gaels v Belmont, Shamrocks v St Rynagh's; 2: St Rynagh's v Brosna Gaels, Belmont v Shamrocks; 3: Belmont v St Rynagh's, Shamrocks v Brosna Gaels.
Group 2 – Seir Kieran, Coolderry, Birr, Tullamore.
Round 1: Birr v Tullamore, Seir Kieran v Coolderry; 2: Coolderry v Birr, Tullamore v Seir Kieran; 3: Tullamore v Coolderry, Seir Kieran v Birr.
Junior football
Group 1 – Ballinagar, Daingean, Kilclonfert, Kinnitty;
Round 1: Kilclonfert v Kinnitty, Ballinagar v Daingean; 2: Daingean v Kilclonfert, Kinnitty v Ballinagar; 3: Kinnitty v Daingean, Ballinagar v Kilclonfert.
Group 2 – Clara, Edenderry, Rhode, Tullamore.
Round 1: Rhode v Tullamore, Clara v Edenderry; 2: Edenderry v Rhode, Tullamore v Clara; 3: Tullamore v Edenderry, Clara v Rhode.
Junior hurling
Group 1 – Kilcormac/Killoughey, Tullamore, Ballinamere, Ballyskenagh/Killavilla, Shamrocks;
Round 1: Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Kilcormac/Killoughey, Ballinamere v Shamrocks; 2: Tullamore v Ballinamere, Shamrocks v Ballyskenagh/Killavilla; 3: Kilcormac/Killoughey v Shamrocks, Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Tullamore; 4: Tullamore v Kilcormac/Killoughey, Ballinamere v Ballyskenagh/Killavilla; 5: Kilcormac/Killoughey v Ballinamere, Shamrocks v Tullamore.
Group 2 – Kinnitty, Crinkill, Coolderry, Gracefield, Clodiagh Gaels.
Round 1: Gracefield v Kinnitty, Crinkill v Clodiagh Gaels; 2: Coolderry v Crinkill, Clodiagh Gaels v Gracefield; 3: Kinnitty v Clodiagh Gaels, Gracefield v Coolderry; 4: Coolderry v Kinnitty, Crinkill v Gracefield; 5: Kinnitty v Crinkill, Clodiagh Gaels v Coolderry.
Junior “B” football
Group 1 – Ballyfore, Ferbane, Bracknagh, Tullamore, Raheen, Erin Rovers;
Round 1: Raheen v Erin Rovers, Bracknagh v Tullamore, Ballyfore v Ferbane; 2: Erin Rovers v Ballyfore, Ferbane v Bracknagh, Tullamore v Raheen; 3: Bracknagh v Ballyfore, Ferbane v Raheen,
Tullamore v Erin Rovers; 4: Erin Rovers v Ferbane, Raheen v Bracknagh, Ballyfore v Tullamore; 5: Ferbane v Tullamore, Bracknagh v Erin Rovers, Ballyfore v Raheen.
Group 2 – Gracefield, Clonmore Harps, Ballycumber, Durrow, Shamrocks.
Round 1: Durrow v Shamrocks, Clonmore Harps v Gracefield; 2: Ballycumber v Clonmore Harps, Gracefield v Durrow; 3: Shamrocks v Gracefield, Durrow v Ballycumber; 4: Ballycumber v Shamrocks, Clonmore Harps v Durrow; 5: Shamrocks v Clonmore Harps, Gracefield v Ballycumber.
Junior “B” hurling
Group 1 – Drumcullen, Kilcormac/Killoughey, Seir Kieran, Edenderry, Ballinamere, Tullamore;
Round 1: Ballinamere v Tullamore, Seir Kieran v Edenderry, Drumcullen v Kilcormac/Killoughey; 2: Tullamore v Drumcullen, Kilcormac/Killoughey v Seir Kieran, Edenderry v Ballinamere; 3: Seir Kieran v Drumcullen, Kilcormac/Killoughey v Ballinamere, Edenderry v Tullamore; 4: Tullamore v Kilcormac/Killoughey, Seir Kieran v Tullamore, Drumcullen v Ballinamere.
Group 2 – Coolderry, Lusmagh, Carrig and Riverstown, St Rynagh's, Birr, Belmont.
Round 1: Birr v Belmont, Carrig/Riverstown v St Rynagh's, Coolderry v Lusmagh; 2: Belmont v Coolderry, Lusmagh v Carrig/Riverstown, St Rynagh's v Birr; 3: Carrig/Riverstown v Coolderry, Lusmagh v Birr, St Rynagh's v Belmont; 4: Belmont v Lusmagh, Birr v Carrig/Riverstown, Coolderry v St Rynagh's; 5: Lusmagh v St Rynagh's, Carrig/Riverstown v Belmont, Coolderry v Birr.
Junior “C” football
Group 1 – Edenderry, Ballycommon, Doon, Clodiagh Gaels, Rhode;
Round 1: Clodiagh Gaels v Rhode, Ballycommon v Edenderry; 2: Doon v Ballycommon, Edenderry v Clodiagh Gaels; 3: Rhode v Edenderry, Clodiagh Gaels v Doon; 4: Doon v Rhode, Ballycommon v Clodiagh Gaels; 5: Rhode v Ballycommon, Edenderry v Doon.
Group 2 – Clonbullogue, Shannonbridge, Daingean, St Brigid's, Cappincur.
Round 1: St Brigid's v Cappincur, Shannonbridge v Clonbullogue; 2: Daingean v Shannonbridge, Clonbullogue v St Brigid's; 3: Cappincur v Clonbullogue; St Brigid's v Daingean; 5: Daingean v Cappincur, Shannonbridge v St Brigid's; 5: Cappincur v Shannonbridge, Clonbullogue v Daingean.
U-20 football
Quarter-finals – St Michael's or Clara v St Manchan's or Gracefield; St Rynagh's or St Vincent's v Wheery or Tullamore; Na Fianna or Shamrocks v St Patrick's or St Broughan's; Durrow v Kilcormac/Killoughey.
U-20 hurling
Quarter-finals – St Brendan's or Na Fianna v Ballinamere or Coolderry; Kilcormac/Killoughey or Tullamore v Shinrone or St Rynagh's; Drumcullen/Seir Kieran v Shamrocks; Belmont v Kinnitty/Lusmagh.
