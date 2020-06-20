Popular Offaly tourist spot and restaurant announce reopening plans

A popular tourist spot and restaurant in Offaly has announced its reopening plans.

The Tullamore DEW Visitor Centre will reopen on June 29 with strict new protocols in place including temperature checks on employees and visitors.

The restaurant and retail facilities will open from Monday June 29

Tours will recommence the following week, July 6 but operating hours will be reduced to 11am-5pm daily to allow for additional cleaning.

At the end of July they are launching our new cocktail making experience which is a small group experience, in a private setting, perfect for friends and family to reconnect in a safe environment.

They are also offering a private whiskey tastings that allows individuals, couples or small groups to have a guided experience separate from all other visitors.

A host of safety measures will be in place including the completion of a 142 point checklist to fully satisfy Government Return to Work protocol.

Capacity will be restricted in all areas with 40 max in the restaurant and just six visitors at a time on tour and four in the retail store. There will also be tables available outdoors along the canal boardwalk. Alcohol service will be with food only with a maximum of two drinks per meal.

The building has been reconfigured to help with social distancing and the service team will be equipped with PPE such as face shields.

If you have a business reopening in Offaly in the coming weeks, let us know to news@offalyexpress.ie and we will spread the word. There is no charge for this service as we try to do our bit to help businesses in the county.