Offaly councillor supports Black Lives Matter but not protests during pandemic

Offaly county councillor Ken Smollen has insisted he witnessed large groups of people not adhering to social distancing guidelines at last weekend's Black Lives Matter protest in Tullamore.

He insisted that he supports the aspirations of the movement inspired by the death of George Floyd in America and blasted a seemingly anonymous Facebook group which sought to paint him as a racist after his opposition to the local protest.

Speaking to the Offaly Express this week, Cllr Smollen explained: "Prior to last Saturday’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest in O’Connor Square in Tullamore I publicly stated my opposition to it and called for the organisers to at least postpone the protest until such time as the Covid-19 crisis had eased enough for it to be safe for large crowds of people to gather together.

"While I support the aspirations of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement it was my opinion that the social distancing guidelines as advised by our medical experts would be impossible to achieve with what could be a large gathering of people.

"Many people all across the country have lost close family members to the Covid-19 virus and because of the recommendations of medical experts many family members couldn’t attend their funerals," he added.

"Our doctors, nurses and other frontline staff have put themselves at great risk for the last three months or so in order to protect us and those close to us. Many grandparents and other relations haven’t been able to meet members of their own families that live elsewhere in the country.

"The people who know me best know that I will always say it exactly and as honestly as I see it on a range of different issues. Since the Covid-19 lock down was announced in March, both my wife and I have strictly adhered to the guidelines because we, like so many other grandparents, are doing everything possible so that we can safely visit our grandchildren soon.

"1While we have three grandchildren in Clara that we see regularly, we also have two grandchildren living in Donegal, the youngest being our first granddaughter who is now four months old. We last saw her when she was only a few days old," Cllr Smollen continued.

"I firmly believe that we should all practice what we preach when faced with this life threatening disease and when we say that 'We’re all in this together' we must adhere to that if we’re serious about protecting the lives of everybody in the country.

"I also feel that it would be totally irresponsible of me or any other public representative to encourage people to breach the recommendations of medical experts. It is surely our role as representatives of the people to encourage and advise people to follow these recommendations in order that we can all play our part together in saving as many lives as possible," he said.

"As for the protest itself, I drove through O’Connor Square at about 2.45pm and personally saw a number of large groups of people standing together, with only some of them wearing masks. This was clearly a breach of the medical guidelines that we have all been asked to adhere to.

"At any other time I would have been more than delighted to attend a protest in support of the abolition of Direct Provision Centres and Black Lives Matter.

"However, I would now be of the opinion that we have seen a rise in racial tension the likes of which we have never seen before.

"In the middle of a pandemic was not the time for this demonstration and has created a division which was not, in my opinion, previously in existence," he claimed.

"I have always felt that Tullamore is a most friendly and diverse community, welcoming everyone regardless of race, creed or nationality. I would be more than disappointed to hear of racial injustice in our community and would most certainly lend my voice in the fight against this inequality as I have always done, as seen through my work in the fight against poverty, homelessness and for travellers rights."