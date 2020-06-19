Offaly house petrol bombed with man inside
Offaly gardaí responded to the scene of a house fire on Wednesday evening after an alleged petrol bomb attack.
Gardai attended the scene at a residence in the Churchview area of Edenderry on Wednesday, June 17.
It's understood a petrol bomb was thrown at the house with a man inside at the time.
Fire services also attended the scene.
The resident of the house, a man in his 30s, was brought to hospital as a precaution following the incident.
He did not sustain serious injuries.
