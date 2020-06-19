Popular Tullamore pub announces date for official reopening with measures in place

A popular Tullamore pub has announced a date for its official reopening.

The Brewery Tap will be reopening on Monday, June 29 under strict conditions.

At first it will be opening with less capacity, strictly table service only, limited time allowed per booking it is strongly recommended that everyone books a table in advance.

They will be following all protocols to ensure that everyone’s time is very safe in a controlled environment. The menu will be served from 12-9 Monday to Saturday.

They will also be offering a call and collect Take Home service of their menu.

If you have a business reopening in Offaly in the coming weeks, let us know to news@offalyexpress.ie and we will spread the word. There is no charge for this service as we try to do our bit to help businesses in the county.

Always try to spend your money locally and support your local businesses.