REVEALED: Breakdown of coronavirus cases by area in Offaly

The HSE has released details figures of the number of coronavirus cases by electoral divisions in Offaly.

Figures are based on cumulative cases to-date and are correct as of Friday, June 12. Confirmed cases have been geo-coded and allocated to Electoral Divisions in the county

The highest number of cases in Offaly were in the Edenderry Urban division where there have been 80 cases confirmed. There were another five cases in the Monasteroris division with less than five recorded in the Edenderry Rural division.

The area in Offaly with the highest number of cases per 100,000 of the population was Shinrone. There were 45 cases in the electoral division with a population of 965. That's a rate of more than 4,500 cases per 100,000. The rate in Edenderry was just over 1,150 per 100,000.

When combined, Tullamore Urban and Tullamore Rural divisions totaled 92 cases. Of these, 64 were in the Urban Area and 28 in the Rural area.

Clara totaled 68 cases while there were just 19 in Birr.

Mucklagh had a total off 11 cases, there were eight in Banagher, six in Cappancur and five each in the Geashill, Ferbane and Croghan areas.

All other areas in Offaly recorded less than five including Rhode, Kilcormac, Kinnitty, Ballycumber and Shannonbridge.

There were some very significant clusters in towns bordering Offaly. Roscrea recorded 162 confirmed cases while there were 86 in Kilbeggan.