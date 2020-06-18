UPDATE: Man viciously slashed while working on Edenderry street

A man sustained serious injuries to his hand after being attacked with a slash hook in Edenderry on Thursday.

Gardaí in Edenderry are investigating the serious incident of assault which occurred close to O'Connell Square in the town this afternoon, Thursday, June 18, at 3.30pm.

The Offaly Express understands the victim was working on footpath works on JKL Street close to the library when he was set upon by another man in an apparent personal dispute. The attacker emerged from a van with what is now believed to be a slash hook.

Gardai have confirmed that a man in his 30s received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the assault.

He is currently in Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Gardai responded quickly to the scene and traffic was restricted through the area for a period of time this afternoon.

No arrests have been made at this time but gardai told the Offaly Express investigations are ongoing.