Man attacked with machete on main street in Offaly town

A man has been seriously injured after being attacked with a machete in Offaly.

Gardaí in Edenderry are investigating the serious incident of assault which occurred close to O'Connell Square in the town this afternoon, Thursday, June 18, at 3.30pm.

Gardai have confirmed that a man in his 30s received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the assault.

He is currently in Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Gardai responded quickly to the scene and traffic was restricted through the area for a period of time this afternoon.

No arrests have been made at this time but gardai told the Offaly Express investigations are ongoing.