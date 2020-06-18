Owner appeals for public's help in finding beloved family pet
A dog owner has appealed for help from the public to help find their beloved family pet.
The dog went missing last Thursday in the Slieve Bloom Mountains in the Camcor Woodland area, closer to Kinnitty.
Kim is a male, six-year old collie, is ack and white and he was wearing a grey collar. He is microchipped
If you have seen Kim or know of his whereabouts, you can contact his owner on 083 45 45 442
