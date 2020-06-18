People of Offaly challenged to take part in BeActive Day 2020

Following the success of Offaly Sports Partnership’s Longest Day Challenge, Offaly Sports Partnership is pleased to support Sport Ireland’s National BeActive Day taking place on Sunday, June 28.

National BeActive Day 2020 is a celebration of physical activity and sport, hosted by the network of 29 sports partnerships throughout the country on behalf of Sport Ireland; and everyone is encouraged to join in and be active.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Offaly Sports Partnership has been working hard to ensure the people of Offaly remain physically active. As part of the national network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships (LSP), Offaly Sports Partnership has adapted by using online resources, printed booklets and other innovative means, to ensure that everyone in their community has the opportunity to share in the enjoyment as well as the mental and physical health benefits of sport and physical activity.

International guidelines recommend children are active for at least 60 minutes a day and adults for 30 minutes a day, National BeActive Day is a fun and inclusive way of getting in your daily physical activity.

Launching the event, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy encouraged as many people as possible to take part, “The last few months have been very difficult for people but it has been highly encouraging to see people look after their own health and well-being through taking part in regular sport and physical activity. Research has shown that unprecedented numbers of people are out walking and cycling, which is great to see. As we begin to come out of the restrictions, I think it is more important than ever that we continue to exercise and be physically active every day. I am really looking forward to National BeActive Day and challenge you all to get active, pick a new activity or sport and enjoy it”.

Denise Coghill, Community Sports Development Officer, Offaly Sports Partnership commented, “National BeActive Day is an opportunity to get everyone in the household up and active. You can do it just for fun or add a competitive element by keeping scores or splitting in to teams. No matter what you do, we encourage you to be active and have some fun, and let’s make Offaly the most active county this weekend!” She added, “We had a fantastic local response to our longest day challenge in the first three weeks of June. We are encouraging as many people as possible to be part of the nationwide drive to be active on National BeActive Day and right throughout the summer”

The Local Sports Partnerships have developed a printable list of games and activities to give you some inspiration, all of which are fully adaptive for people of all abilities and skill levels. With suggestions to make the games harder or easier, there is a game for everyone. Simply print out the games or display them on your phone and be active. Or why not get creative and create your own games, activities or challenges?

As part of the National BeActive Day, Offaly Sports Partnership will be hosting a competition for the most creative National BeActive Day activity in the county so make sure to share a photo or video on social media and tag in @SportIreland and @OffalySP and the hashtag #NationalBeActiveDay to be in with a chance of winning a prize!

For more information on the home sports day visit www.sportireland.ie/participation/news/national-be-active-day or www.offalysports.ie