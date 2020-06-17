Offaly woman posts heartbreaking message to her late husband on eve of wedding anniversary

An Offaly woman who lost her husband to cancer earlier this year has posted a heartbreaking message to 'her angel star in the sky' on the eve of what would have been the couple's eighth wedding anniversary.

Instagram influencer Rachel Gorry's husband, Daniel Gorry, passed away on April 1 this year after the Walsh Island man lost his long battle with cancer of the oesophagus. He was just 29 years old when he died.

Posting ahead of their wedding anniversary, Rachel shared her feelings for Daniel in a truly heartbreaking and very emotive message.

"8 years married tomorrow I'm writing this today as I'm not sure if I will have the strength to do it tomorrow.

“I feel so grateful that you have been in my life such a long time but I also feel so much pain that you were taken away from us so soon.

“I want to say so much to you but I feel I have no words because no words can describe the love I have for you and the happiness you have brought me and girls.

"I want to thank

“The 12 year for knocking on my door and asking me to come out to play.

"The 16 year old for asking me to be his girlfriend.

"The 20 year old for making me a mammy.

"The 21 year old who made me a wife.

"The 22 year old who made us home owners.

"The 24 and 26 year old who made me a mammy again

“The 28 year old who showed me that even when our whole world came crashing down that he could make me feel loved and safe I was in awe of your strength.

“The 29 year old who loved me with every bone of his body and even in his final moments he made sure I knew just how much he loved me Happy anniversary I love you I will always love you my angel my star in the sky. xx”

Rachel's Instagram page (www.instagram.com/rachelgorryhomedecor) has over 152,000 followers and many of her followers have sent her messages of support at this incredibly difficult time for her.