Meeting sought with Bord na Mona on bog rehabilitation

A Laois/Offaly TD has sought a meeting between Bord na Móna officials, local authority and community representatives to discuss the processes and procedures around bog rehabilitation works.

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen is seeking the meeting as Bord na Móna (BnM) announced yesterday that it had suspended peat harvesting and is beginning work on Enhanced Peatland Rehabilitation Scheme (EPRS).

Deputy Cowen requested the meeting as the original intended consultation is not now possible with this fast-tracked development.

Deputy Cowen said, “Upon being informed of the impact of this new legal advice I contacted Government officials and BnM management to ensure the €20 million earmarked for bog rehabilitation is immediately brought forward to secure employment for those jobs associated with harvesting.

“The Programme for Government, which I played a part in negotiating, includes a commitment to fund and implement the recommendations of the Just Transition Commissioner, Kieran Mulvey. These recommendations have been supported by BnM, Unions, Local Authorities, Public and Community Representatives.

He said the recent decision made by BnM which caters for the suspension rather than cessation of peat harvesting was 'frustrating', particularly given that it’s only a few short weeks since BnM were advised they could commence harvesting.

“Thankfully, operations at Derrinlough briquette factory, Edenderry Power Station and the Kilberry horticulture facility, will continue as normal for now and will be supported by existing peat reserves.

“However, pending the granting of substitute consent we will seek to ensure legislation is sufficient for further harvest and maintain supply to Lanesboro and Shannonbridge Power Stations to year end as contracted, Edenderry Power to 2023 as contracted, and Derrinlough briquette factory up to 2025 as committed continuously by BnM," concluded Deputy Cowen.