'Shock and disappointment' at Bord na Mona's decision to suspend peat harvesting

An Offaly TD has expressed her 'shock and disappointment' at the decision of Bord na Mona to suspend all peat harvesting and commence work on its Enhanced Peatland Rehabilitation Scheme (EPRS).

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan was speaking after the announcement was made by company Chief Executive, Tom Donnellan yesterday afternoon.

“This decision will come as a significant shock to many people in the midlands and in Laois/Offaly in particular," she commented.

"I have written to the CE of Bord na Mona to seek clarity on the timeframe of this suspension of peat harvesting and whether the suspension, will be permanent or temporary. I have also asked Tom Donnellan to clearly outline Bord na Mona’s reasons for not appealing the decision. The question I’m calling on Minister Bruton and the incoming government to answer is why are this government accelerating the job loses and not intervening in this debacle which is putting so many livelihoods and jobs at risk in the Midlands or are they already pandering to the green agenda which most of us concerned about in rural Ireland?"

Deputy Nolan said she was also surprised and 'somewhat alarmed' to hear that Minister Bruton, in response to the decision by Bord na Mona, has stated that work is only 'now underway' with respect to drawing up a territorial plan for the region which is the first step in securing new EU Just Transition funding under the Coal Regions in Transition Platform.

"Accessing this funding was something I specifically raised with him in August of last year when he assured me that the Midlands region had been included in the Platform," Deputy Nolan stated. "He has also known since November 2019 that Bord na Mona had announced plans for an accelerated exit from peat harvesting activities in line with its Brown to Green strategy.

"What have the Minister and his department been doing since then? Why is it only now, when the announcement that all peat harvesting is to end that the Minister is saying is work is “underway”? I will certainly be seeking answers to those questions from Minister Bruton."

The Laois/Offaly TD said that she accepted that for Bord na Mona the objective was to transform thousands of hectares of peat harvesting bogs into new areas of biodiversity and natural beauty across the Midlands of Ireland but she added, "as the old saying goes, you cannot eat the scenery."

"Workers need work and solid employment prospects. They need to be fully supported with more than just vague aspirations. At the moment however my thoughts are with all those workers and their families who are genuinely stunned at the speed and suddenness of this announcement,” concluded Deputy Nolan.