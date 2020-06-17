Tullamore hospital clear of confirmed cases of Covid-19

Tullamore hospital is now clear of confirmed cases of Covid-19 according to the latest figures from the HSE.

In the latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals released on Tuesday evening by the HSE, there were no patients with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital however there were still three suspected cases on site.

It's the first time Tullamore Hospital has been clear of confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the outbreak began.

According to the figures, there were 49 empty beds in the hospital, the third highest number of vacant beds in any hospital in the country.

Across the country, the number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 continues to fall.

In total there are 62 confirmed cases in hospitals with 10 patients in Critical Care Units.