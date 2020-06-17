Road works to stake place on major roads in Offaly on Thursday

Road works are set to take place on two major roads in Offaly starting on Thursday with one set to run into Friday.

There will be roadworks on the N52, Tullamore to Birr road at Mucklagh on Thursday, June 18. Temporary traffic management will be in place during the works.

There will also be roadworks on the N80 at Killeigh. These works will take place through Thursday and Friday. Again there will be temporary traffic management in place.

Delays are to be expected in both areas, particularly at busy times.

Elsewhere the R436 Clara-Ballycumber road will be closed to facilitate roadworks from Wednesday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 23.

Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience to road users.

