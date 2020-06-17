Series of roadworks to take place in Tullamore in coming days

As well as the continuing road works in the centre of the town, there will be other roadworks taking place around Tullamore in the coming days.

Today (Wednesday) there will be roadworks on the R443 Ardan Way. Diversions will be in place.

Starting on Friday, June 19 and running up to Monday, June 22, there will be roadworks on Water Lane / Main St Tullamore. Temporary traffic management will be in place.

Starting on Monday, June 22, there will be roadworks on the Arden Road.Temporary traffic management will be in place.

Elsewhere the R436 Clara-Ballycumber road will be closed to facilitate roadworks from Wednesday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 23. Diversions will be in place.

Offaly County Council says it regrets inconvenience to road users.