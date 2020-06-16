Offaly TD Nolan labels programme for government 'aspirational'

Independent Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan has welcomed elements of the programme for government agreed between Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Greens, but expressed worry that the document maybe be "aspirational" and lacking substance.

Speaking to the Offaly Express, Deputy Nolan said: "On a positive note, the proposed Programme for Government certainly contains measures that we can all support. This is specifically true with respect to the rollout of greater levels of financial incentives for farmers and the wider agri sector."

However, the Offaly deputy added that "the carbon tax demands are going to cause massive levels of frustration and there is no denying this simple fact."

"I am happy to see that the position of the Just Transition Commissioner will become a statutory one and that it will be allocated appropriate levels of resources to oversee the Transition process," she said of the process of creating new forms of employment in the Midlands after the cessation of peat production.

"In this sense, I am hopeful that it [the programme for government] will be good for Laois-Offaly, but this is strictly contingent on the transition process not being narrowed any further than it already has been.

"It is vital that the process not be subjected to any more damaging demands from a green-inspired policy approach," Deputy Nolan continued.

"The main problems I have at present are that the document is clearly aspirational in character and this is compounded by a lack of detail and specifics about how the various agri schemes will be financed, for instance.

"There are also the serious questions around whether or not it even reflects where people are really at. Do they want a Programme for Government entirely dominated by a Green Party perspective? I think not. Yet that is where we appear to be.

"My thoughts at present are that the entire government formation process remains subject to significant levels of uncertainty.

"The membership of all three parties each seem to have enormous difficulties with the agreed text and it is by no means certain that it will be passed by two third majority required by the Greens," she commented.

When asked about her role now on the opposition benches in the Dail, Deputy Nolan sad: "My main objective in opposition, as a member of the Rural Independent Group, will be to work constructively where this is possible but also to demand the reform of any policies that are shown to have a negative impact on ordinary families."