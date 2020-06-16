The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland.

It has today been informed that a total of 3 people with COVID-19 have died. There have now been a total of 1,709 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 15 June the HPSC has been notified of 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 14 June (25,320 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,282 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 418 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,139 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,228 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,434 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As of midnight Monday 14 June, 386,572 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 18,758 were carried out. 146 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.8%.”