ANSWERED: How will the changes to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment affect you?

The Citizens Information Service is available to answering a wide array of questions about the changing financial supports in place during and in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They include:

Q. I am on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. I know changes have been announced to the payment, what will this mean for me?

A. The Pandemic Unemployment Payment will continue to be paid at a weekly rate of €350.00 until June 29, 2020.

From then, payment will be paid at two rates, based on your prior earnings:

 Where weekly prior earnings were €200.00 or higher, the rate will remain at €350.00 per week

 Where weekly prior earnings were up to €199.99 per week, the rate will be €203.00 per week, with the first payment of the new rate on 7 th July, 2020.

Q. I am struggling to pay my rent – is there any help available?

A. Rent Supplement is a short term means-tested payment for tenants living in private rented accommodation. Amended rules apply 13/3/20 until 19/6/20:

 You or your partner are/were working more than 30 hours per week

 You have been in your current tenancy for more than 4 weeks

 You are medically required to self-isolate.

If you applied on or after 13th March 2020, your income limits will be assessed as follows:

 €350 per single person

 €700 per couple

 €40 per child.

You will still need to make a minimum contribution towards your rent

The Citizens Information Service can assist you in queries similar to the above. They are offering a phone and email service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Citizens can access information and advice from the following contact points:

Tullamore CIC Local Office: 0761 07 6290 or tullamore@citinfo.ie

Portlaoise CIC Local Office: 0761 07 5590 or portlaoise@citinfo.ie

All nationwide local Citizens Information Centres can be viewed on the website here and citizens can request a call back here

Laois Covid-19 Community Response Forum click here

Offaly Covid-19 Community Response Forum click here

The Citizens Information Service is funded and supported by the Citizens Information Board.