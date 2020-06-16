Insane speed was first of many offences for this driver stopped by gardaí

Insane speed was first of many offences for this driver stopped by gardaí

Gardaí have described as "incredible" an incident of speeding detected in Tipperary at the weekend.

The gardaí detected the driver of this car at a speed on 204km/h on the M7 near Nenagh on Saturday.

They then discovered the driver was also a learner permit, driving unaccompanied and had no insurance or tax.

The driver was arrested and the car seized with a court date to follow.