Spike in suspected cases of Covid-19 at Tullamore Hospital

There has been a spike in suspected cases of Covid-19 at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore according to the latest figures from the HSE.

Figures contained in the Covid-19 Daily Operations Update Acute Hospitals, which was published at 8pm on Monday, showed that there were five suspected cases of the virus at the hospital. The daily report for Sunday at 8pm showed no suspected cases at the hospital.

Tullamore was also one of only three hospitals in the country to confirm a new case on Monday. The other two hospitals were the Mater and Beaumont in Dublin.

As of 8pm on Monday, there was just one patient with a confirmed case of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital with no cases in the Critical Care Unit. There were 31 vacant beds in the hospital.