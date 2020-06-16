Gardaí seize car from unaccompanied learner driver
Gardaí seize car from unaccompanied learner driver
Gardaí in Dublin have seized a car from a learner driver.
A Santry Roads Policing unit stopped this car last week after observing it on the M1 motorway driving dangerously.
They discovered that the driver had a learners permit and was unaccompanied on a motorway.
The vehicle was seized and a fixed charge penalty notice was issued.
Santry Roads Policing unit stopped this car last week after observing it on M1 motorway driving dangerously.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 15, 2020
Driver had a learners permit and was unaccompanied on a motorway. Vehicle seized and FCPN issued. pic.twitter.com/yGhwkmYODn
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on