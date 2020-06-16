Edenderry Tidy Towns nominated in SEAI Energy Awards

Fine Gael councillor Noel Cribbin has congratulated the members of Edenderry Tidy Towns Committee, following the news that they have been nominated for Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Energy Award in the Inspirational Energy Communities section, for their ‘Edenderry Carbon Challenge’ project.

Commenting on the good news, Cllr Cribbin, who is also PRO of the Tidy Towns Committee said: "This is fantastic and well-deserved news for the hard-working members of the Edenderry Tidy Towns Committee. The project includes increasing BER ratings, retrofit of homes and businesses in Edenderry and more efficient use of power with better use of LED lighting, equipment, rates etc.

"This project will continue to have a positive impact on homes and businesses in Edenderry for years to come. It sits very well with proposals for Edenderry’s transformation to a Green Energy Hub. This proposal would see Edenderry Power Plant become 100% Biomass. This, combined with up to five windfarms on its doorstep would give a combined power supply of over 600 MW and all would be produced by Green Energy, significantly improving Edenderry’s appeal as a location for business investment, and the jobs that investment would bring to the area.

"In furthering this proposal, I have made a presentation to Ministers Bruton and Flanagan. I have support from Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett, Hildegard Naughton TD, my FG colleague Liam Quinn and senior executives at Bord Na Mona. I am very hopeful of this proposal being included in ongoing government negotiations and policy for the next 5-year term," Cllr Cribbin continued.

"If successful, this plan would give BNM, its loyal staff and the Midlands area a badly needed boost going forward into a very uncertain future. This project by Edenderry Tidy Towns Committee is huge with massive potential on many fronts. We are delighted to be included in such a prestigious award and I would like to thank SEAI and the Carbon Committee for all their help and assistance. It’s a proud day for us all."