Plans for solar bins, CCTV and free Wi-Fi in one Offaly town

Plans for the transformation of Edenderry into a ‘Smart Town’ through the provision of free Wi-FI, CCTV installation and provision of state of the art solar bins, have been warmly welcomed by Fine Gael councillor, Noel Cribbin.

A new initiative by Offaly County Council, led by Ray Bell, will see the installation of Wi-Fi transmitters which will enable free, on the street, internet connectivity from the Corner House to the School of Music at the corner of Francis Street, including the Harbour area.

Commenting on the plans, Cllr. Cribbin said: "Following my discussions with business owners in the town, they have all now kindly given their permission to allow transmitters to be installed on their premises allowing the transfer of Wi-Fi out onto the street, making it free and usable for all."

Cllr. Cribbin went on to say: "To drive Edenderry’s positioning as a ‘Smart Town’ I am working closely with the Gardaí in Tullamore and Edenderry and Ray Bell in Offaly County Council in bringing the long-awaited CCTV to the town. In the last week, both Ray and I have drawn up locations for the cameras which would start at the Tesco roundabout on the Dublin Road up to the junction at Francis Street.

"We have identified locations for 15 cameras which will pick up every vehicle and action in those areas. The Gardaí now have to approve the locations and then all that’s left is the paperwork and application to Garda HQ. Funding is available and we have a pot of €15,000 provided by the last Town Council members in 2014," Cllr Cribbin explained.

"I gave an undertaking at that time that I would continue the campaign to have CCTV installed in Edenderry. We are now on the cusp of that commitment being honoured. I look forward to Edenderry being one of only four locations in Offaly included in this CCTV installation project and to seeing the cameras in place in the coming months," Cllr. Cribbin said.

Other plans included in the bid by Offaly County Council to see Edenderry’s transformation to a ‘Smart Town’ include the provision of solar compacting litter bins which hold up to ten times more litter than the average bin and send out alerts when full. The technology associated with the bins prevent overflows and save on collections and costs.

Cllr Cribbin said: "Bins in busy areas can be very unsightly and cause litter problems when full or overflowing. The bins also look modern and will add to the visual appeal of our streets. I am hopeful of acquiring the funding from various streams and complementing the new bins with modern street furniture for the main street.

"I am delighted to continue to assist Offaly County Council in the progression of these exciting plans. New bins will make the town cleaner and CCTV cameras will make it safer. The provision of free Wi-Fi will do much to increase the town’s appeal as a business hub. I am very much looking forward to providing my ongoing support in the delivery of these projects in the coming months," Cllr Cribbin concluded.