Cribbin seeks funding for Monasteroris graveyard in Edenderry

Fine Gael councillor Noel Cribbin has announced that he has sought funding from Offaly County Council for the upgrade of Monasteroris graveyard in Edenderry.

Speaking after the latest meeting of the Edenderry Municipal District Area, Cllr Cribbin said: "Monasteroris graveyard is a very important part of the history of Edenderry but a visit out to where our forefathers and Fr Kearns and Col. Perry are interned would greatly disappoint visitors with many of the graves overgrown.

"The beautiful Celtic Cross over the grave of Fr. Kearns and Col Perry is currently unreadable. I raised this issue at the Municipal area meeting and requested funding from OCC to upgrade the graveyard and to sandblast the Celtic Cross.

"I look forward to providing updates on this in the coming weeks."