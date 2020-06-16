Offaly Green Party senator supports programme for government

Offaly Green PArty senator, Pippa Hackett, supports the programme for government agreed between her party, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

The Green Party Parliamentary Party met tonight. The TDs took a decision to accept the Programme for Government by 9 votes in favour with 3 abstentions.

Indicative votes were also taken of the Green Party Senators, MEPs and one MLA. The group, including indicative votes, recorded 13 votes in favour and four abstentions. Pippa Hackett, who is the party's spokesperson on agriculture, voted in favour.

The Programme for Government will now be referred to the party membership for ratification.

Members who register for an online Special Convention or who apply for an absentee ballot will now have to the opportunity to vote on the Programme for Government. Members will receive information shortly from the Green Party Head Office on how to register online for the Special Convention or apply for a vote.

The membership of the Green Party will now have the chance to vote on the deal and each member’s vote will have the same weight as any TD, Senator, MEP or MLA.



The breakdown of the indicative vote is as follows (Yes indicating in favour):

Eamon Ryan TD - Yes

Catherine Martin TD - Yes

Ossian Smyth TD - Yes

Joe O’Brien TD - Yes

Steven Matthews TD - Yes

Malcolm Noonan TD - Yes

Roderic O’Gorman TD - Yes

Marc O Cathasaigh TD - Yes

Brian Leddin TD - Yes

Neasa Hourigan TD - Abstain

Francis Noel Duffy TD - Abstain

Patrick Costello TD - Abstain

Pippa Hackett Sen - Yes

Pauline O’Reilly Sen - Yes

Grace O’Sullivan MEP - Yes

Ciaran Cuffe MEP - Yes

Clare Bailey MLA - Abstain

