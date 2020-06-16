'Best deal possible' - Cowen defends new programme for government

Offaly Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has described the new programme for government brokered between Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party as "the best deal possible."

Deputy Cowen was a key member of his party's negotiating team in the four-month saga since the general election. Official talsk with Fine Gael and the Greens began on May 7.

“We are living in extraordinary times and national solidarity has been key in our response to the COVID-19 crisis," Deputy Cowen said.

"As we continue on our pathway out of lockdown, we must remain cognizant of the fact the virus is still with us while balancing that with the need for a turbocharged national recovery.

“Prior to this public health emergency, there were major crises in the areas of health and housing. I am confident that this document contains ambitious and perhaps more importantly, implementable, targets on both.

“Here in Offaly, we are only too aware of the necessity and impact of climate action measures. I am glad that this document recognises the unique challenge posed to our region and I am particularly glad to have secured a commitment to implement all recommendations contained in the Just Transition Commissioner’s report.

“At all points, I stressed the importance that any carbon tax revenue be reinvested into the areas most affected by climate action and I believe it will be a catalyst for delivering much-needed resources to Co Offaly.

“I’m convinced this is the best deal possible in the current circumstances. It speaks to core Fianna Fáil values, principals and policies. I have no doubt that Co Offaly will be best served by Fianna Fáil in Government and I look forward to engaging with the membership this week to ensure they are best informed before voting on the agreement,” concluded Dep Cowen.

The members of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Greens will now register their support or opposition to the proposed programme for government by postal vote before the end of June. There has been speculation that a group of Fianna Fail councillors and wider members will oppose the planned coalition.