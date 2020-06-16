WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues new warning for thunderstorms for Ireland for today

Met Eireann has this morning issued a new Weather Warning for thunder for parts of Ireland for today (Tuesday).

The Status Yellow Thunder warning is for Leinster, Tipperary and Waterford.

Met Eireann is warning that thunderstorms with hail are expected again today mainly in parts of east Munster and Leinster giving severe downpours in places with some surface flooding.

The warning is valid from 7am until 9pm this evening.