New Cathaoirleach and Leas-Cathaoirleach elected to Offaly County Council
A new Cathaoirleach and Leas-Cathaoirleach have been elected for Offaly County Council.
The councillors were elected at the Annual Meeting of Offaly Council held today.
Independent Councillor John Carroll is the new Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council while Fianna Fail Councillor Eamon Dooley, was elected as Leas-Cathaoirleach. Both Councillors are from the Birr Electoral Area.
