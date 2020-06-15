Offaly County Council insist they tackle illegal dog breeders

Offaly County Council has said it is aware of a recent social media campaign concerning matters relating to the regulation of Dog Breeding Establishments in Offaly.

A spokesperson for Offaly County Council said: “We wish to make the public aware that we continue to apply the provisions of the Dog Breeding Establishment Act and its associated guidelines issued by the minister.

"Where the Act and its guidelines are not adhered to the Council carry out enforcement measures set out in the Act. The Act provides that - Conditions of Registration may be applied by a local authority to a registered Dog Breeding Establishment.

"In certain circumstances, Closure Notices may be issued where deemed necessary in the interest of welfare of dogs. Such information is made public HERE.

"The right of appeal to the District Court of above provisions of the Act is also provided for to the operator of a dog breeding establishment. An appeal is pending to the district court on refusal by Offaly County Council to issue a registration to an applicant in 2019 and also to a subsequent closure notice issued in February 2020 to the applicant.

"Information concerning registered Dog Breeding Establishments in Offaly are available on our website HERE."