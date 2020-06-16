Fundraiser launched to help with repair costs of nature trail vandalised in Offaly

A fundraiser has been launched to help with the cost of repairing extensive damage caused by vandals to a Bog Walk and Nature Trail in Offaly.

A gofundme page has been set to assist in restoring and rebuilding our beautiful Bog Walk & Nature Trail in Kilmurry, Co. Offaly which was extensively damaged on Friday, May 29.

A post on the gofundme page states:

"This is a much loved free community walk way & nature trail which children and adults alike adore and love to safely stroll through while keeping an eye out for all the fairies, teddy bears and other little residents who live in Kilmurry Bog Walk & Nature Trail.

"Unfortunately on Friday 29th May a huge amount of damage and complete devastation was done to this much loved community amenity. All the perspex surrounds on our Fairy Villages and Teddy Village was completely smashed along with Gnomes and Mushroom houses been smashed. It is going to cost approx. €2,000 to get this all repaired and make our Bog Walk & Nature Trail safe and inviting for the community again.

"We want to thank all those who have already reached out to us and made donations to the repair work and it is because of this we set up this gofundme page as a direct response to the overwhelming kindness of our community.

"Thank you kindly for all your support in helping us to rebuild and repair all the damage so the whole community can enjoy this amenity once again."

