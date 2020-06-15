Offaly choir and orchestra to perform in honour of frontline workers

To mark European Music Day on Sunday next, June 21, music ensembles around the country are being invited to perform the famous 'Ode to Joy' by Beethoven at 6pm to applaud the wonderful work being done by our frontline healthcare workers.

To play their part, Tullamore Stage School Choir and Orchestra will perform the piece in the carpark of Tullamore General Hospital while maintaining social distancing.

Meanwhile, to warm up and to keep close while apart, the Tullamore Stage School orchestra have put together an online performance of the Eastenders theme tune.

Take a listen below: