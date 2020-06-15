Critical Care Unit in Tullamore clear of Covid-19 but small increase in cases on site

The Critical Care Unit of Tullamore Hospital is finally clear of patients being treated for Covid-19.

Latest figures from the HSE show that there were no patients being treated for the virus in the Critical Care Unit in Tullamore.

The final patient in the unit left over the weekend and there were no reported deaths of patients in Critical Care Units over the weekend across all acute hospitals in Ireland.

However there was a small increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tullamore hospital over the weekend. On Friday there was one confirmed case in the hospital but that increased to two over the weekend.

As of 8pm on Sunday, there were 68 vacant beds at the hospital.