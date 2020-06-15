Gardai in Midlands seize car and also catch motorbike doing crazy speed

Gardai in the Midlands had a busy day on Sunday as they seized a car and also caught a motorbike doing a crazy speed.

Laois Divisional Roads Policing Unit on duty yesterday evening arrested yet another disqualified driver on the roads.

They also detected a motorcycle traveling on the M7 at the crazy speed of 175kph.

Proceedings have commenced against both drivers.