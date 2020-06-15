ALERT: Gardai issue warning over bogus callers coming to houses offering services

Gardai in Offaly have issued an alert over potential bogus callers coming to doors offering services.

Gardai are asking members of the public to spread the word and advise elderly or vulnerable neighbours, family members or friends against answering the door to these bogus callers.

Gardai say these callers may call to the door offering a service such as power washing, painting, garden maintenance or other services.

Gardai advise the following:

* Anyone who lives alone should fit a chain lock to their door and only open the door to people who are known to them.

* Always contact Gardaí if you have a suspicion in relation to a caller in your area

* Provide as much detail as possible eg. registration number of car, direction of travel and description of caller