Thousands of homes without power after thunderstorms

Thousands of homes in Ireland are without power this morning after thunderstorms affected parts of the country.

The ESB are working to restore power to homes with parts of Wexford, Waterford and South Tipperary particularly badly affected.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow thunder warning for the majority of the country for today.

The warning issued at 11.12am covers Munster, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.

Met Eireann is warning of thunderstorms will develop today with torrential downpours in some areas bringing a risk of hail and localised flooding. The warning is in place from midday until 11pm tonight.

Valid: 12:00 Sunday 14/06/2020 to 23:00 Sunday 14/06/2020

The UK Met Office has issued a Yellow Thunderstorms Warning for Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry

Thunderstorms are expected to form over parts of Northern Ireland this afternoon. That warning is in place from 1pm to 9pm.