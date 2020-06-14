Road connecting two Offaly towns to close for a week for works

A busy road connecting two Offaly towns will close for a week starting on Wednesday for road works.

The R436 Clara-Ballycumber road will be closed to facilitate roadworks from Wednesday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 23.

Diversions will be in place.

Separately there will be roadworks on the R420 in Clara from Monday, June 15 to Wednesday, June 17. Traffic management will be in place and delays are to be expected.