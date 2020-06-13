Man dies after being rushed to Tullamore hospital following tragic accident
A young man has died after being rushed to Tullamore hospital following a fatal incident involving a car yesterday evening.
It is understood that the young man from Westmeath became trapped under a car for a time near Kinnegad.
He was rushed to Tullamore hospital but he later died as a result of his injuries.
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the accident.
