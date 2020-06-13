The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given its latest update on deaths and confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

It has today been informed that a total of 5 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,705 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 12 June the HPSC has been notified of 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,295 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today’s increase in notifications of COVID-19 is not an increase in the daily incidence of the disease. When the cases are analysed according to the date the samples were taken, it shows that they were spread out over a number of days. All the indicators of the disease are stable or reducing. We will continue to closely monitor these every day."

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 11 June (25,249 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,276 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 416 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,123 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,179 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%